Baltic, Good for Business, Internet, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 11.09.2019, 20:31
Rimi to launch online trade in Estonia in spring of 2020
Rimi introduced its new concept on Tuesday which focuses on prioritizing digital innovation and more efficient technical solutions.
"We have been working on launching our online store for a while and the Latvian online Rimi will start operation already in October. We intend to open an e-store in Estonia in the spring of 2020," Vaido Padumae, managing director of Rimi Estonia, said.
Padumae said that both merchants as well as shop employees benefit from the opportunities provided by the digital world. He cited electronic price tags as an example enabling workers to save considerable amounts of time.
"These price tags are already used in the fruit and vegetable as well as cosmetics sections of several Rimis. We are also increasing the number of handheld barcode scanners and self-service checkouts for our customers and perfecting the My Rimi app. Customers also have the opportunity to use the Rimi loyalty card on their phone," Padumae noted.
He also underlined Rimi's promise to become a climate neutral enterprise by 2020, to reduce the wasting of food by a half and give up selling battery eggs by 2025.
"Rimi has always encouraged its employees and customers to make environmentally friendly choices and responsible decisions with regard to our surroundings," the managing director of Rimi said. "In the future, we will introduce even more environmentally friendly ways of packaging and reduce the wasting of food and carbon dioxide emissions even further."
The Rimi Eesti Food AS belongs to the Rimi Baltic AB retail chain, a part of Sweden's ICA Gruppen. Rimi Baltic AB owns a total of 266 stores in the Baltics and employs some 2,700 people in Estonia.
- 11.09.2019 Sologubas replaces Ceika as CEO of Lithuania's Snaige
- 11.09.2019 Eco Baltia Vide and Clean R confirm readiness to continue waste management services in Riga
- 11.09.2019 IT company Mikrotikls profit increases 1.8 times in 2018
- 11.09.2019 RB Rail to introduce new management board position
- 11.09.2019 В сейме Литвы – идея предусмотреть больше предохранителей для белорусской электроэнергии
- 11.09.2019 В Литве начинает работу компания по пассажирским перевозкам на железной дороге
- 11.09.2019 Эстонская компания построит в Вильнюсе терминал почтовых отправлений
- 11.09.2019 После реформ банк Luminor настроен активизировать кредитование бизнеса
- 11.09.2019 Rimi откроет электронные магазины в странах Балтии в 2019-2020 годах
- 11.09.2019 Estonia's Adven lays cornerstone to EUR 4.9 mln boiler plant in Latvia