Estonia's Adven lays cornerstone to EUR 4.9 mln boiler plant in Latvia

- The Estonian energy group Adven on Tuesday laid the cornerstone to its 4.9 million euro chipped wood fueled boiler plant in the Latvian city of Valmiera, which is planned to be powered up for the 2020-2021 heating period, informed LETA/BNS.

Adven's objective is to create environmentally friendly sustainable energy solutions, Urmo Heinam, CEO of Adven Estonia and Latvia, said.





"The construction of the Valmiera chipped wood fueled boiler plant is an important milestone for Adven in the group's expansion," he added.





Mayor of Valmiera Janis Baiks said that the new boiler plant provides an important advantage for the residents, economy and environment of the whole Vidzeme region. The project enables to implement the most innovative energy solutions in an efficient, reliable and sustainable way, he added.





The project provides the construction of a 9 MW chipped wood fueled boiler plant and a 1.5 MW smoke condenser on 1 Dakstinu Street. The boiler plant situated on 25 Riga Street will be closed to reduce air pollution in the city.





The project is being developed in cooperation with SIA Monum, a Latvian construction company, and Valmieras Ves Ltd, which is also leading the construction of Dakstinu Street and its public utilities.





Adven Eesti is an Estonian heat producer, which operates in 19 district heating areas across the country. The company offers energy solutions in the industrial and real estate sector, provides heat to private and corporate customers and is active in the distribution and sales of natural gas.





The cost of the project is 4.9 mln euros, 1.66 mln euros of which is co-financed by the EU Cohesion Fund.