Denmark's Copenhagen Merchants sets up business in Lithuania's Kaunas

Copenhagen Merchants is a leading Danish commodity broker and service provider for the agricultural trading industry has established a company in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas, reported LETA/BNS.

CM Kaunas was registered on Sep 9 and is lead by Gintaras Pauza, with Copenhagen Merchants being its sole shareholder, based on information from the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





The Danish company says it has been a commodity broker for almost three decades and one of the leading grain brokers in Europe, having around 300 employees.





It has offices in Copenhagen, Arhus, Geneva, Hamburg, Tallinn and Madrid.