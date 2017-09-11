EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 10.09.2019, 17:11
Denmark's Copenhagen Merchants sets up business in Lithuania's Kaunas
BC, Vilnius, 10.09.2019.Print version
Copenhagen Merchants is a leading Danish commodity broker and service provider for the agricultural trading industry has established a company in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas, reported LETA/BNS.
CM Kaunas was registered on Sep 9 and is lead by Gintaras Pauza, with Copenhagen Merchants being its sole shareholder, based on information from the Lithuanian Center of Registers.
The Danish company says it has been a commodity broker for almost three decades and one of the leading grain brokers in Europe, having around 300 employees.
It has offices in Copenhagen, Arhus, Geneva, Hamburg, Tallinn and Madrid.
Other articles:
- 10.09.2019 В Каунасе обосновалось датское предприятие-посредник по торговле зерном
- 10.09.2019 Estonia: Simson confirmed as nominee for commissioner for energy
- 10.09.2019 Global payment platform Stripe launches in Baltic countries
- 10.09.2019 Lithuania's procurement body halts GIPL EUR 100 mln tender
- 10.09.2019 Puce wants to declare state of emergency in Riga due to crisis in waste management sector
- 10.09.2019 Circular economy, plastic use, ocean pollution among priorities of Lithuania's Sinkevicius
- 10.09.2019 Estonian digital solutions conquering the global energy market
- 10.09.2019 Best Baltic and Nordic Packaging Designs to Be Awarded
- 10.09.2019 Даугавпилс выйдет из Латвийского союза самоуправлений
- 10.09.2019 Литовская СПЗ останавливает конкурс прокладки газопровода в Польшу