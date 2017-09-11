EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 10.09.2019, 17:11

Denmark's Copenhagen Merchants sets up business in Lithuania's Kaunas

BC, Vilnius, 10.09.2019.Print version
Copenhagen Merchants is a leading Danish commodity broker and service provider for the agricultural trading industry has established a company in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas, reported LETA/BNS.

CM Kaunas was registered on Sep 9 and is lead by Gintaras Pauza, with Copenhagen Merchants being its sole shareholder, based on information from the Lithuanian Center of Registers.


The Danish company says it has been a commodity broker for almost three decades and one of the leading grain brokers in Europe, having around 300 employees.


It has offices in Copenhagen, Arhus, Geneva, Hamburg, Tallinn and Madrid.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 