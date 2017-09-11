Ziemelis' Fitsout to build 2nd furniture production facility in Lithuania

Furniture production and interior design company Fitsout, owned by Avia Solutions Group's owner Gediminas Ziemelis and two other persons, plans to build a second furniture production facility in Lithuania, according to the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.

Fitsout has not decided yet on the new facility's specific location but plans to use the potential of now only Kaunas but also other regions.





The company expects to receive 10 mшn euros revenue this year, and the goal is to double that net year. It was reported earlier that the company had plans to increase its annual turnover to 50-60 mдn euros by 2023.





Fitsout has brand shops in the US, Italy, France, and also other assets.