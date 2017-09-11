Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
Ziemelis' Fitsout to build 2nd furniture production facility in Lithuania
Furniture production and interior design company Fitsout, owned by Avia Solutions Group's owner Gediminas Ziemelis and two other persons, plans to build a second furniture production facility in Lithuania, according to the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.
Fitsout has not decided yet on the new facility's specific
location but plans to use the potential of now only Kaunas but also other
regions.
The company expects to receive 10 mшn euros revenue
this year, and the goal is to double that net year. It was reported earlier
that the company had plans to increase its annual turnover to 50-60 mдn
euros by 2023.
Fitsout has brand shops in the US, Italy, France, and also
other assets.
