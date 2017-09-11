Construction, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania
Lithuania's Litgrid starts work on four projects important for synchronization with Europe
The work will involve finding the optimum routes for the
installation of new 330 kV power transmission lines from Kruonis Pumped Storage
Hydroelectric Plant (the KPSHP) to Bitenai, from Darbenai to Bitenai, and also
for the construction of distribution stations Musa and Darbenai, the company
said.
"We will be holding meetings with the local
communities. We want to introduce people to the planned works before they
start, and also hear what is important for them and respond accordingly,"
Daivis Virbickas, CEO at Litgrid, said in a statement.
Litgrid plans to call territorial planning tenders shortly.
On Aug 7, the Lithuanian government endorsed a list of
projects that are necessary for synchronizing the country's power grid with
that of continental Europe, with planning procedures veing initiated for four
of them.
The list, worked out by the Energy Ministry, consists of 14
projects, including the construction of a new submarine cable between Lithuania
and Poland, named Harmony Link, and synchronous compensators. The energy
minister says these projects are the whole synchronization "alpha and
omega".
Litgrid said earlier Lithuania would make the largest
contribution to the synchronization projects, worth around 1.5 billion euros,
as it would need to invest around 650 mln euros, including EU support.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia plan to synchronize their
grids with continental Europe and desynchronize from the post-Soviet IPS/UPS
system, known as the BRELL ring, by 2025.
