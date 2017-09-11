Airport, Construction, Good for Business, Lithuania
Vilnius Airport to invest EUR 11 mln EUR into taxiing runway expansion
Vilnius Airport plans to expand its taxiing runways, which will allow planes to avoid complex maneuvers and cut taxiing time, the Ministry of Transport of Communications says LETA/BNS.
Under the plan, one taxiing runway will be elongated and widened in 2020-2022 for 9.3 mln euros, including 4.6 mln euros of EU support. And a new runway will be installed by 2021 for 1.9 mln euros, including 0.9 million euros of EU support. The total value of investment will stand at 11.2 mln euros, including 5.5 mln euros of EU support.
Vilnius Airport now has one take-off-landing runway and five taxiing runways. The former was reconstructed in the summer of 2017 for 19 mln euros.
Moreover, the airport plans to renovate its northern plane platform at a cost of 17.3 mln euros, with work set to start in the second half of next year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Vilnius Airport will also build a new VIP terminal and a convention center for 3.6 mln euros, with Eika Statyba already picked as the main contractor.
