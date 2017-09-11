Estonia, Financial Services, Funds, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 02.09.2019, 06:45
Estonia: Baltic Horizon Fund to acquire business center in Vilnius for EUR 20.7 mln
Baltic Horizon Fund signed an agreement with
closed-end investment undertaking intended for informed investors UAB Prosperus
Strategic RE Fund to acquire the North Star business center.
The purchase price is approximately 20.7 mln euros, which corresponds to an estimated entry yield of approximately 7.3%. The transaction is expected to close during fall and is conditional upon capital raising by way of private placement of Baltic Horizon Fund units to be arranged by Northern Horizon Capital as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund.
North Star is a well-located office building near the
central business district of Vilnius. Within its 10,600 sq.m. leasable area it
houses various strong tenants with anchor tenant being the Lithuanian State Tax
Inspectorate. The office complex also includes an underground parking facility
with 370 places.
As part of the transaction, the seller has agreed to
subscribe for Baltic Horizon Fund units for the amount of 5 mln euros. Northern
Horizon Capital shall arrange issuance of new fund units, the number of
which is equal to the subscription amount divided by the latest net asset value
per fund unit by way of private placement. The issuance and listing of new
units is expected to take place shortly after closing.
