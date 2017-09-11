Wind turbines with Lithuanian-made blades operate in North Sea

Wind turbines with blades made of glass fiber reinforced materials produced in Lithuania generate a great deal of electricity in the North Sea, the according to the daily Lietuvos Rytas reported LETA/BNS.

Hybrid reinforcements made of glass and carbon fibers, which are used for producing the world's longest wind turbine blades, are supplied by Lithuania's Devold AMT, which is part of Germany's Saertex Group.





Devold AMT supplies its products to the wind turbine manufacturer LM Wind Power.



