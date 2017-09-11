Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 30.08.2019, 10:21
Wind turbines with Lithuanian-made blades operate in North Sea
BC, Vilnius, 30.08.2019.Print version
Wind turbines with blades made of glass fiber reinforced materials produced in Lithuania generate a great deal of electricity in the North Sea, the according to the daily Lietuvos Rytas reported LETA/BNS.
Hybrid reinforcements made of glass and carbon fibers, which are used for producing the world's longest wind turbine blades, are supplied by Lithuania's Devold AMT, which is part of Germany's Saertex Group.
Devold AMT supplies its products to the wind turbine manufacturer LM Wind Power.
Other articles:
- 29.08.2019 Во втором квартале средняя брутто-зарплата в Латвии составила 1083 евро
- 29.08.2019 In the 2nd quarter, average gross earnings in Latvia amounted to EUR 1 083
- 29.08.2019 TLDCON 2019 agenda now available
- 29.08.2019 Опубликована программа TLDCON 2019
- 29.08.2019 IKEA opens Estonian e-store, order pickup point in Tallinn Thursday
- 29.08.2019 Swedbank appoints Jens Henriksson as CEO
- 29.08.2019 Новым главой Swedbank назначен Йенс Хенрикссон
- 29.08.2019 Выручка Viking Line в первой половине 2019 года выросла на 0,6%
- 29.08.2019 Литовская MT Group обжаловала в суде конкурс прокладки газопровода в Польшу
- 28.08.2019 Первый в Латвии магазин Lidl сдан в эксплуатацию