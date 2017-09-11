IKEA opens Estonian e-store, order pickup point in Tallinn Thursday

Swedish furniture giant IKEA opened an e-store, an order and collection point and a showroom with a limited selection of items in Estonia on Thursday, informed LETA/BNS.

Estonia is the first country in the world that IKEA has first entered digitally and opened an online store before the existence of a physical store. The Estonian e-store offers a selection of about 8,000 home interior products, while the display in the showroom features over 3,000 different products of which 200 are be available for immediate purchase, the company said.\





The manager of the IKEA order pickup point in Tallinn, Aleksejs Mihailovs, said that the decision to enter the market first digitally and to set up an order pickup point with a showroom here arose from Estonia's digital maturity.





The order and collection point at the address 66 Peterburi Road is laid out on 6,000 square meters, of which the showroom and planning area take up 1,500 square meters and the logistics center the rest.





In addition, IKEA offers here additional services necessary for the furnishing of a home, such as measuring of rooms, assembly and installation of furniture. Services are available also to corporate customers.





All purchases from the e-store can either be ordered to be delivered to one's home or picked up at the collection point. The e-store is open around the clock and the order pickup point from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.





IKEA currently has 420 stores in more than 50 countries across the globe. Of the Baltic countries, Latvia and Lithuania each have one IKEA store, plus Lithuania additionally two order pickup points.





The Swedish furniture giant announced its entry into the Estonian market at the beginning of April.