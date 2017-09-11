Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

Tartu has won the bid to be Estonia's European Capital of Culture in 2024., informed Estonian Public Broadcaster ERR.

The two cities competing for the bid were Tartu, Estonia's second largest city, and Narva.





The results of the two-year competition were assessed and the decision announced by Beatriz Garcia, the chair of an international expert committee, Keit Kasemets, the head of the European Commission representation to Estonia, and Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas.





The title of the European Capital of Culture grants the winner additional financing for the implementation of the vision presented in the competition.





The state of Estonia is to support the program with up to EUR 10 mln, an amount equal to the support granted by the corresponding local government and other resources. The European Commission will award the winner the Melina Mercouri Prize of EUR 1.5 mln.





The competition for the title of the European Capital of Culture began in November 2017.