Drug wholesalers raise turnover in Latvia by 26% in July

In July 2019, drug wholesalers sold EUR 39.36 mln worth (including VAT) of medicines in Latvia, which is an increase of 26.22% against the same period a year ago and a 5.29 % rise against June 2019, according to information from the State Agency of Medicines writes LETA.

This past July, the drug wholesalers sold 3.64 mln packages of medicines in Latvia, including 3.28 mln packages sold to general drug stores for EUR 30.21 mln.





A total of 487 different drugs listed in the Drug Register of Latvia were sold outside Latvia, including 237 from the list of government-funded drugs for EUR 14.42 mln, down 22% from June.

The average price of a package of medicines was EUR 10.54 in July.





In July 2019, data were provided by 87 licensed drug wholesalers operating in Latvia.