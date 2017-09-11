Culture, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 26.08.2019, 18:06
Netflix's Young Wallander series shooting in Vilnius
Monika Dapkute-Sinkeviciene of the production services company Ahil has told LETA/BNS that the new series will be set in contemporary Sweden.
According to Ahil, Vilnius was chosen both because of a diversity of settings and landscapes it offers and its reputation as a film-friendly city.
"Vilnius has already built a strong reputation as a film-friendly city and with its exceptional locations and local crews, it became an obvious choice for Young Wallander," the company said.
"With huge cinematic potential, and a diversity of settings and landscapes, it acts as the perfect backdrop for our Swedish-set narrative."
The Lithuanian capital offers "an abundance of compelling locations, from moody and dark alleys and disused prisons to shining trendy restaurants,
"It provides the wide-ranging look and feel we were after," the company said in its response to LETA/BNS.
Lithuania was the filming location for Netflix's Last Czars mini-series about the Romanov dynasty and Tokyo Trial, a historical drama mini-series aired several years ago.
- 26.08.2019 Estonia: Smart Production Nordic buys mattress manufacturer Toom Tekstiil
- 26.08.2019 Жители Латвии путешествуют все активнее
- 26.08.2019 Прибыль BlueOrange Bank в первом полугодии - 4,31 млн. евро
- 26.08.2019 На таможне в Литве задержан груз взрывных боеприпасов из России
- 26.08.2019 В Вильнюсе отозваны учения на случай аварии на БелАЭС
- 26.08.2019 Netflix снимает в Вильнюсе детективный сериал
- 26.08.2019 Встреча Кальюлайд и Путина привела российских туристов в Эстонию
- 26.08.2019 Minister: TalTech incident casting shadow all over Estonia's scientific excellence
- 26.08.2019 Moody‘s улучшило перспективу индекса долгосрочных заимствований Литвы