Culture, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 26.08.2019, 18:06

Netflix's Young Wallander series shooting in Vilnius

BC, Vilnius, 26.08.2019.Print version
The shooting of Young Wallander, a new Netflix Original series based on Henning Mankell's best-selling Kurt Wallander novels, is starting in Vilnius, with some of the key scenes to be filmed in the capital's Seskine residential neighborhood, reported LETA/BNS.

Monika Dapkute-Sinkeviciene of the production services company Ahil has told LETA/BNS that the new series will be set in contemporary Sweden. 


According to Ahil, Vilnius was chosen both because of a diversity of settings and landscapes it offers and its reputation as a film-friendly city.  


"Vilnius has already built a strong reputation as a film-friendly city and with its exceptional locations and local crews, it became an obvious choice for Young Wallander," the company said.


"With huge cinematic potential, and a diversity of settings and landscapes, it acts as the perfect backdrop for our Swedish-set narrative."


The Lithuanian capital offers "an abundance of compelling locations, from moody and dark alleys and disused prisons to shining trendy restaurants, 


"It provides the wide-ranging look and feel we were after," the company said in its response to LETA/BNS. 


Lithuania was the filming location for Netflix's Last Czars mini-series about the Romanov dynasty and Tokyo Trial, a historical drama mini-series aired several years ago. 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 