Netflix's Young Wallander series shooting in Vilnius

The shooting of Young Wallander, a new Netflix Original series based on Henning Mankell's best-selling Kurt Wallander novels, is starting in Vilnius, with some of the key scenes to be filmed in the capital's Seskine residential neighborhood, reported LETA/BNS.

Monika Dapkute-Sinkeviciene of the production services company Ahil has told LETA/BNS that the new series will be set in contemporary Sweden.





According to Ahil, Vilnius was chosen both because of a diversity of settings and landscapes it offers and its reputation as a film-friendly city.





"Vilnius has already built a strong reputation as a film-friendly city and with its exceptional locations and local crews, it became an obvious choice for Young Wallander," the company said.





"With huge cinematic potential, and a diversity of settings and landscapes, it acts as the perfect backdrop for our Swedish-set narrative."





The Lithuanian capital offers "an abundance of compelling locations, from moody and dark alleys and disused prisons to shining trendy restaurants,





"It provides the wide-ranging look and feel we were after," the company said in its response to LETA/BNS.





Lithuania was the filming location for Netflix's Last Czars mini-series about the Romanov dynasty and Tokyo Trial, a historical drama mini-series aired several years ago.