Latvijas Pasts acquires Pasta Stacija parcel terminal chain for EUR 1.8 mln

Vilcans said at the opening of the parcel terminal chain that this is a historic moment for Latvijas pasts and its customers.





Hes aid that customer surveys showed that people would like to receive and send their parcels through percent terminals.





Asked about further development plans, Vilcans said that the parcel terminals are just one of the stages. The company has started a procurement to purchase also outdoor parcel terminals.





“We will definitely improve the parcel terminal chain. We have a lot of work to do to offer and integrate the proposal with merchants. We will improve the payment systems,” he said.





The transaction with Baltcap is still in process and the fund continues upgrade of parcel terminals, increasing their capacity. The present average capacity is 850,000 parcels a year.





Also, postal offices will see changes to speed up processes, improve capacity and reduce resources. The company plans to improve accessibility of postal services, and a large part of services will be automated, introducing distance service and self-service opportunities. The company also plans to introduce a number of environmentally-friendly solutions.





As reported, Latvijas Pasts turned over EUR 89.11 mln in 2018, up 17.9% against a year before, while the company’s loss grew 18.7 percent on year to EUR 2.011 mln.





Latvijas Pasts is fully owned by the Latvian state and its basic function is providing the universal postal service. The company is also involved in providing philately, transportation, express mail, financial, press and IT services, as well as retail trade.



