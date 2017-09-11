Estonia: Rocca Investments to reconstruct Rocca business center for EUR 4 mln

Rocca Investments AS, a company of the entrepreneur Sonny Aswani, is investing close to four mln euros in reconstructing the Rocca commercial building located at 96 Paldiski Road in Tallinn, with the first shops to open already in December, Urmas Reimand, a representative of Rocca Investments, informed.

The building located next to a seaside main road represents an increasingly popular segment of office spaces that are slightly outside the city center and boast good accessibility, a large parking area and convenient connections via public transport.





Situated by the promenade that connects Tallinn's Kakumae area and Stroomi beach, the building goes back to 1998. Its architect is Raivo Puusepp who is the author of the new architectural solution as well. The main contractor of the reconstruction works is Mitt & Perlebach, and real estate advisory services are provided by BPT Real Estate AS.





After reconstruction the Rocca business center will have approximately 4,300 square meters of leased space. The first floor will be used as retail space where the upholstered furniture manufacturer Softrend and sports goods seller Hawaii Express, a tenant in the building since the beginning, will open shops already in December.





The second and the third floor will accommodate offices of varying sizes and solutions. In the course of reconstruction the facade and interior of the building will get a fresh look, and a shared terrace will be built on the third floor.





Reconstruction works at the Rocca business center have started and first tenants will be able to move in early in 2020. More than 100 parking lots will be available for tenants and visitors. "We also take into account that an increasing number of tenants and visitors prefer to arrive by bicycle and the building is easy to access from other city districts via light-traffic paths," Reimand added.