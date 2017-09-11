Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 22.08.2019, 12:08
Estonia: Rocca Investments to reconstruct Rocca business center for EUR 4 mln
The building located next to a seaside main road represents
an increasingly popular segment of office spaces that are slightly outside the
city center and boast good accessibility, a large parking area and convenient
connections via public transport.
Situated by the promenade that connects Tallinn's Kakumae
area and Stroomi beach, the building goes back to 1998. Its architect is Raivo
Puusepp who is the author of the new architectural solution as well. The
main contractor of the reconstruction works is Mitt & Perlebach,
and real estate advisory services are provided by BPT Real Estate AS.
After reconstruction the Rocca business center will have
approximately 4,300 square meters of leased space. The first floor will be used
as retail space where the upholstered furniture manufacturer Softrend and
sports goods seller Hawaii Express, a tenant in the building since the
beginning, will open shops already in December.
The second and the third floor will accommodate offices of
varying sizes and solutions. In the course of reconstruction the facade and
interior of the building will get a fresh look, and a shared terrace will be
built on the third floor.
Reconstruction works at the Rocca business center have
started and first tenants will be able to move in early in 2020. More than 100
parking lots will be available for tenants and visitors. "We also take
into account that an increasing number of tenants and visitors prefer to arrive
by bicycle and the building is easy to access from other city districts via
light-traffic paths," Reimand added.
