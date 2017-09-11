Latvian Brain Games expands and acquires Lithuanian company New Media Publishing

Latvia’s board games company Brain Games has acquired New Media Publishing, a Lithuanian wholesaler and retailer of board games, puzzles and toys, BC was told at the company.

Brain Games representatives said that the acquisition of New Media Publishing will significantly expand the Latvian company’s wholesale product portfolio and increase the number of its retail outlets. Furthermore, New Media Publishing has been Brain Games’ largest client in Lithuania for years.

Brain Games informed that by acquiring New Media Publishing, the turnover of its Baltic business portfolio has been increased by EUR 1.3 mln, making Brain Games the largest chain of board game stores in the Baltics. “We purchased New Media Publishing because it is a perfect addition to our retail chain – Brain Games will be closer to the consumers and we will be able to take a more active part in developing Lithuania’s board game culture,” said Brain Games CEO Raivis Kalnins.

The company’s representatives informed that after the acquisition, Brain Games will own 12 stores, including two in Riga, three in Estonia (in Tallinn and Tartu) and seven New Media Publishing stores under the name of Galvosukiu Pasaulis in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda, Panevezys and Siauliai. Brain Games and Galvosukiu Pasaulis will be selling their games also at their online outlets.

The price of the deal has not been disclosed.

Brain Games, established in 2004, belongs to Egils Grasmanis, according to information available at Firmas.lv. In 2018, Brain Games turned over EUR 1.561 mln and made a profit of EUR 88,611.





Brain Games Group comprises Brain Games, Brain Games Publishing, Brain Games OU (Estonia), Brain Games USA LCC (US) and now also New Media Publishing (Lithuania).