Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 20.08.2019, 17:33
Latvian Brain Games expands and acquires Lithuanian company New Media Publishing
Brain Games representatives said that the acquisition
of New Media Publishing will significantly expand the Latvian company’s
wholesale product portfolio and increase the number of its retail outlets.
Furthermore, New Media Publishing has been Brain Games’ largest client in
Lithuania for years.
Brain Games informed that by acquiring New Media
Publishing, the turnover of its Baltic business portfolio has been
increased by EUR 1.3 mln, making Brain Games the largest chain of board
game stores in the Baltics. “We purchased New Media Publishing because
it is a perfect addition to our retail chain – Brain Games will be
closer to the consumers and we will be able to take a more active part in
developing Lithuania’s board game culture,” said Brain Games CEO Raivis
Kalnins.
The company’s representatives informed that after the acquisition,
Brain Games will own 12 stores, including two in Riga, three in Estonia
(in Tallinn and Tartu) and seven New Media Publishing stores under the
name of Galvosukiu Pasaulis in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda, Panevezys and
Siauliai. Brain Games and Galvosukiu Pasaulis will be selling
their games also at their online outlets.
The price of the deal has not been disclosed.
Brain Games, established in 2004, belongs to Egils
Grasmanis, according to information available at Firmas.lv. In 2018, Brain
Games turned over EUR 1.561 mln and made a profit of EUR 88,611.
Brain Games Group comprises Brain Games, Brain
Games Publishing, Brain Games OU (Estonia), Brain Games USA LCC (US)
and now also New Media Publishing (Lithuania).
- 20.08.2019 Klaipeda port's Jan-Jul cargo traffic grows 5.3%
- 20.08.2019 Latvian government endorses establishment of economic affairs court
- 20.08.2019 Latvian fuel sales up 0.3% in H1
- 20.08.2019 PNB Banka’s new shareholders had to demonstrate their wish to strengthen the bank’s capital sooner – watchdog
- 20.08.2019 Lithuanian Railways extends deadline in Vilnius-Klaipeda electrification bidding again
- 20.08.2019 BPM Mezzanine Fund provided financing for the buy-out of a reputable Latvian dairy Smiltenes Piens
- 20.08.2019 Latvia’s Piena Cels, Estonian cooperative to invest EUR 100 mln in new dairy plant
- 20.08.2019 Case against two board members of Rigas Energija company about MPC fraud sent to court
- 20.08.2019 18,351 companies liquidated in Latvia in seven months – Lursoft
- 20.08.2019 New owner of PNB Banka had considered several Latvian banks in mind before making decision