Tuesday, 20.08.2019, 11:26
Latvian insurers generate EUR 5.966 mln profit from mandatory MTPL insurance in H1
Riga, 20.08.2019.
Last year, Latvian insurance companies generated EUR 5.966 mln in aggregate profit from mandatory motor third party liability (MTPL) insurance, up 71.1% from the respective period last year, LETA was told at the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Latvia (LTAB).
In the first six months of this year premium subscription in
MTPL insurance amounted to EUR 35.952 mln, up 9% from the respective period
last year, while net indemnities accounted for EUR 22.709 mln, growing 0.7% y-o-y.
As reported, in 2018, Latvian insurance companies generated
EUR 3.61 mln in aggregate profit from mandatory motor third party liability
(MTPL) insurance, recovering from losses incurred from MTPL insurance in 2017.
There are nine non-life insurers offering mandatory MTPL
insurance in Latvia.
