H&M Home has now opened in Galleria Riga

H&M have updated the concept to a new level and are now also selling furniture and opening stand-alone H&M Home store, informed Galleria Riga representative.

"We are happy to be one of the first in the Baltics with the new H&M Home concept. Since the beginning H&M has had good development in Galleria Riga and we are now expanding the store. First out in the new expansion is H&M Home, which has proven to be a great success for H&M Group,” says Maris Smiltenieks, Country Manager of East Capital Real Estate.

“H&M Home's new concept fits our customers in Galleria Riga like a glove. H&M Home adds to our positioning towards life-style oriented brands. Our path towards a life style oriented city galleria with unique brands for Latvia has proven to be a strong strategy, that has led to an increased attraction and an increase in foot fall and turn over, during the last years, which is an opposite trend to many shopping centres in Europe. We are very excited since there will be lots of new openings during August - October in Galleria Riga” says Zane Sulca, Centre Manager for Galleria Riga.

