Lithuania's Novaturas turnover up 1% to EUR 99.8 mln

Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in the Baltic states, posted 99.8 mln euros in revenue in the first seven months of this year, up 1% from the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

In July alone, the company's turnover rose 13% to 16.6 mln euros, it said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.

In July, Novaturas served 31,800 clients, down 12% from the same month last year. And from the beginning of this year the company has served 168,800 clients, down 1% y-o-y.

Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas. Its shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.