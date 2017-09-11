Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism

Lithuania's Novaturas turnover up 1% to EUR 99.8 mln

BC, Vilnius, 15.08.2019.
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in the Baltic states, posted 99.8 mln euros in revenue in the first seven months of this year, up 1% from the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

In July alone, the company's turnover rose 13% to 16.6 mln euros, it said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.

 

In July, Novaturas served 31,800 clients, down 12% from the same month last year. And from the beginning of this year the company has served 168,800 clients, down 1% y-o-y.

 

Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas. Its shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.




