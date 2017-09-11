Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.08.2019, 10:09
Lithuania's Novaturas turnover up 1% to EUR 99.8 mln
BC, Vilnius, 15.08.2019.Print version
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in the Baltic states, posted 99.8 mln euros in revenue in the first seven months of this year, up 1% from the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.
In July alone, the company's turnover rose 13% to 16.6 mln
euros, it said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
In July, Novaturas served 31,800 clients, down 12%
from the same month last year. And from the beginning of this year the company
has served 168,800 clients, down 1% y-o-y.
Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas.
Its shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.
Other articles:
- 14.08.2019 Latvians to trade in Belarusian N-plant's electricity, bypassing Lithuania
- 14.08.2019 Karavela turnover amounted to EUR 25 mln in H1
- 14.08.2019 Operator of Latvia's Elkor retail chain raises turnover 4.2% in 2018
- 14.08.2019 Латвийцы будут продавать электроэнергию с БелАЭС в обход Литвы
- 14.08.2019 Оборот Karavela в первом полугодии 2019 года около 25 млн. евро
- 14.08.2019 Оборот Novaturas в 2019 году вырос на 1% до 99,8 млн. евро
- 14.08.2019 Swedbank: в Латвии достигнут исторически наибольший удельный вес покупок в новых многоквартирных проектах
- 14.08.2019 Alexela to open 1st public LNG filling station in Baltics
- 14.08.2019 Estonia's Apollo Group opens 1st new concept KFC restaurant in Riga
- 13.08.2019 Личный опыт: как я на лизинговой машине российскую границу проходила