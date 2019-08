Operator of Latvia's Elkor retail chain raises turnover 4.2% in 2018

ETG, the operator of Latvia's Elkor retail chain, closed 2018 with 52.353 mln euros in turnover, up 4.2% against a year before, and a loss of EUR 1.055 mln in contrast to a profit made in 2017, according to the company's financial report available at Firmas.lv, reported LETA.

Last year, ETG generated EUR 46.287 mln in revenue from non-specialized retail outlets and non-specialized wholesale brought in EUR 6.066 mln.





The company’s revenue in the Latvian market was EUR 49.601 mln, in Lithuania EUR 1.145 mln, in Estonia EUR 836,960, in Poland EUR 320,178, in Germany EUR 104,104 and in Italy EUR 79,955.





In 2018, ETG continued to sell sports goods, women’s and men’s clothing and footwear, household equipment, electronic goods, children’s goods and other goods in retail and wholesale. The company also continued to sell food products and provide food services.





In 2017, ETG turned over EUR 50.239 mln, down 2 % from 2016, and raised profit by 70.6 % on year to EUR 246,131.





ETG, established in 1994, has a share capital of EUR 2.276 mln. The company belongs to Aleksandrs Popovs (99 %) and Plus Ipasums company (1%).