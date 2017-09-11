Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers up 6.7% in July

The amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in July this year rose 6.7% from the same period of last year to 74,027 tons, according to the information from the Latvian Agricultural Data Center.

In July 2019, there were 13,778 dairy herds registered in Latvia, down 10.7% from the same period a year ago. Of all the dairy herds, 6,508 supplied milk to dairies in July, down 6.9% from July 2018 when there were 6,991 herds supplying milk.





The number of dairy cows in Latvia continued shrinking. In July 2019, there were 143,364 dairy cows registered in Latvia, down 4.3% from July 2018 when there were 149,749 dairy cows in Latvia. Of all the dairy cows registered in Latvia, 125,262 were producing milk in July, down 4.3 percent from the same month in.





According to the preliminary data, the average purchase price of fresh milk in Latvia in July this year dropped 1.3% from the same month last year and was EUR 288 per ton.