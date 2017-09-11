McDonald's in five years has invested EUR 5.6 mln in business development in Latvia

In 2018, McDonald’s restaurants served 4.6 mln visitors.





In 2019 the company plans to invest more than EUR 300,000 in employees growth, training and motivational programs. At present McDonald’s employs 600 people in Latvia.





McDonald’s executive director in the Baltic states, Vladimirs Janevskis, said that this year 25 years pass since McDonald’s opened its first restaurant in Riga, which is still the most popular McDonald’s restaurant in the Baltic states. At present the company runs 13 restaurants in Latvia and serves several million customers a year.





As reported, Premier Restaurants Latvia, the company which operates the chain of McDonald's fast-food restaurants in Latvia, saw an 12.1% increase in turnover last year. The turnover reached EUR 40.51 mln, while the company’s profit increased 20.5% to EUR 1.955 mln.





Founded in 1994, Premier Restaurants Latvia, now operates 12 McDonald's fast food restaurants in Latvia. The company is fully owned by the Maltese-registered Premier Capital B.V.



