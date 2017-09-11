Electronic systems plant to be built in Ogre for EUR 6.28 mln

Ogre Region Council has signed a EUR 6.28 mln contract with company Arcers on construction of an electronics plant at 74 Akmenu Street in Ogre in order to revitalize the degraded area that is part of Parogre Industrial Zone, as Ogre Region Council informed LETA.

The degraded area will be transformed into a production facility making innovative products with high added value, which in turn will contribute to business development and employment in Ogre Region, said the local government.

Preparatory work is under way at the site so implementation of the project could begin in the near future.

"One of the strategic development goals of Ogre Region is increasing economic growth and competitiveness of local businesses, as well as development of human resources," said Ogre Region Council Chairman Egils Helmanis, explaining that the project at 74 Akmenu Street was one of the steps toward attaining the goal. The project is very important to Ogre Region residents as it will create 120 new jobs, added Helmanis.

The project is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund. Electronics manufacturer Quality Jobs has won the right to rent the production facility. The project is to be implemented by February 2021.