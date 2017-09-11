Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Electronic systems plant to be built in Ogre for EUR 6.28 mln
The degraded area will be transformed into a production
facility making innovative products with high added value, which in turn will
contribute to business development and employment in Ogre Region, said the
local government.
Preparatory work is under way at the site so implementation
of the project could begin in the near future.
"One of the strategic development goals of Ogre Region
is increasing economic growth and competitiveness of local businesses, as well
as development of human resources," said Ogre Region Council Chairman Egils
Helmanis, explaining that the project at 74 Akmenu Street was one of the
steps toward attaining the goal. The project is very important to Ogre Region
residents as it will create 120 new jobs, added Helmanis.
The project is co-financed by the European Regional
Development Fund. Electronics manufacturer Quality Jobs has won the right to
rent the production facility. The project is to be implemented by February
2021.
