Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.08.2019, 13:32
Cido Grupa turnover increases 6%, profit amounts to EUR 5.017 mln in 2018
The company's management report says that the increase in
the company's turnover last year was thanks to growing sales on the local
market and steady export amounts. A 5.4% increase in turnover in Latvia last
year is considered a good result.
A higher gross profit is attributable to the launch of new
products on the market, increasing profitability of the existing product
portfolio, and improving production efficiency. In the meantime, sales and
administration overheads remained unchanged from 2017.
Cido Grupa's capital investments amounted to EUR
500,000 last year. The largest investment projects included adapting the
production procedures to Pepsico requirements and improving production
efficiency.
This year the company has been working on consolidating its
market positions in Latvia by offering consumers new products in line with the
latest market trends.
According to Firmas.lv, in 2017 Cido Grupa posted EUR
62.69 mln in turnover and EUR 2.851 mln in profit.
Cido Grupa was registered in 1994, the company's
share capital is EUR 1,117,054. Danish company Royal Unibrew owns 99.99%
of Cido Grupa shares. Cido Grupa makes juices, nectars and juicy
drinks, as well as water, mineral water and beer.
- 06.08.2019 Turnover of Drogas retail chain in Latvia up 4.2%
- 06.08.2019 Swedbank: обрабатывающая промышленность – готовимся к осени!
- 06.08.2019 Выпуск промышленной продукции в Латвии за первое полугодие вырос на 0,4%
- 06.08.2019 Bolt начинает прокат электросамокатов в Каунасе
- 06.08.2019 Омбудсмен направил правительству четвертое досудебное предупреждение об установлении минимального размера пенсии по старости
- 06.08.2019 Расходы на содействие рождаемости в Латвии растут – рождаемость падает
- 06.08.2019 Рижане в неизвестности. Заключать договоры или подождать?
- 06.08.2019 Latvijas pasts инвестирует в бизнес почтовых автоматов, связанный с Россией
- 06.08.2019 Латвийские реэмигранты требуют признания зарубежного образования
- 06.08.2019 Экспорт грузинских вин в Эстонию вырос на 9%