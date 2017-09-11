Lithuanian builder PST swings back into black in H1

Panevezio Statybos Trestas (PST), one of Lithuania's leading construction groups, turned a net profit of 0.807 mln euros in the first half of 2019, versus a loss of 0.664 mln euros a year earlier, according to the group's preliminary results released to the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange .

First-half sales revenue jumped by 28.6% y-o-y to 50.414 mln euros.



EBITDA came in at 1.592 mln euros, up from 0.005 million euros a year ago.





PST paid no dividend to shareholders this year after posting 4.582 mln euros in annual losses in 2018.





Panevezio Keliai owns 49.78% of shares in PST and Swedbank Estonia's customers hold a 7.87% stake in the building company, which is listed on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.