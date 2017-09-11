Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Railways
Latvijas Dzelzcels rail company makes EUR 8.9 mln in unconsolidated H1 profit
During the first six months of this year, 21.3 mln tons of
freight were carried by rail in Latvia, using LDz infrastructure, and the rail
company’s unconsolidated first-half profit - EUR 8.9 mln – was 1.9 times higher
than planned.
Passenger numbers grew as well - from 8.7 mln rail
passengers carried in the first half of 2018 to 8.9 mln in January-June 2019.
Most of them, or 8.8 mln people, were carried on domestic routes.
Compared to the first six months of 2018, freight shipping
by rail decreased, although some segments showed significant growth.
Transportation of oil and oil products was down 20.5% y-o-y to 4.9 mln tons in
the first half of this year. Transportation of coal was down 0.1% to 10.2 mln
tons. Mineral products carried by rail in the first half of 2019 increased 38.8%, chemical cargos grew 27.6% and timber cargos rose 26%.
“In the first half of this year, LDz Group continued to show steady financial
performance, and thanks to the active work of the LDz
management board and the company’s entire team on boosting efficiency and
optimizing costs, LDz managed to beat the planned profit target and also raise
productivity per employee,” said LDz CEO Edvins Berzins.
LDz closed the first half of 2018 with EUR 104 mln in
turnover and EUR 13.6 mln in profit after paying taxes.
Latvijas Dzelzcels is a state-owned railway company.
Latvijas Dzelzcels group comprises the parent company, Latvijas Dzelcels, and
six subsidiaries: LatRailNet, LDz Cargo, LDz Infrastruktura, LDz Ritosa Sastava
Serviss, LDz Apsardze, and LDz Logistika.
