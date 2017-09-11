Eco Baltia Vide invests EUR 2.6 mln in tire recycling plant in Tukums

Eco Baltia Vide, an environmental management company of Eco Baltia Group, has invested EUR 2.6 mln in a tire recycling plant in the central Latvian town of Tukums, the group’s spokeswoman Daiga Buca told LETA.

The new recycling plant will use sustainable methods to turn old tires into recycled raw materials - flakes or pellets - for making new products.





At the Tukums plant Eco Baltia Vide will be mostly recycling tires collected in Latvia, thus reducing environmental pollution.





The tire recycling plant will be launched in a ceremony next Wednesday, July 31.





Eco Baltia business covers the entire waste management value chain in Latvia, from organization of waste recovery to waste collection, recyclables sorting and trading, and finally recycling. The logistics, treatment and trading of recyclables is provided by company EcoBaltia's company Eko Reverss, while recycling of beverage plastic (PET) and polyethylene is provided by two group's plants PET Baltija and Nordic Plast.