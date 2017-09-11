Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.07.2019, 12:57
Eco Baltia Vide invests EUR 2.6 mln in tire recycling plant in Tukums
The new recycling plant will use sustainable methods to turn
old tires into recycled raw materials - flakes or pellets - for making new
products.
At the Tukums plant Eco Baltia Vide will be mostly
recycling tires collected in Latvia, thus reducing environmental pollution.
The tire recycling plant will be launched in a ceremony next
Wednesday, July 31.
Eco Baltia business covers the entire waste
management value chain in Latvia, from organization of waste recovery to waste
collection, recyclables sorting and trading, and finally recycling. The
logistics, treatment and trading of recyclables is provided by company
EcoBaltia's company Eko Reverss, while recycling of beverage plastic
(PET) and polyethylene is provided by two group's plants PET Baltija and
Nordic Plast.
