Lithuania's Stevila sets up two companies in Kiev

Lithuania's metal processing company Stevila, based in the southern city of Marijampole, has established a part production company Irkatek and a sales company, named Alivets, in Kiev, according the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA.

The Lithuanian company hopes to find highly-qualified specialists in the country with almost 45 mln people, and is attracted by Ukraine's strong defense industry.





Stevila's revenue jumped 20% last year to reach 10.7 mln euros, and its net profits rose 63% to 1.3 mln euros.