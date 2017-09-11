Good for Business, Lithuania, Machinery construction, Markets and Companies, Ukraine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 24.07.2019, 12:38
Lithuania's Stevila sets up two companies in Kiev
BC, Vilnius, 24.07.2019.Print version
Lithuania's metal processing company Stevila, based in the southern city of Marijampole, has established a part production company Irkatek and a sales company, named Alivets, in Kiev, according the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA.
The Lithuanian company hopes to find highly-qualified specialists in the country with almost 45 mln people, and is attracted by Ukraine's strong defense industry.
Stevila's revenue jumped 20% last year to reach 10.7 mln euros, and its net profits rose 63% to 1.3 mln euros.
Other articles:
- 02.08.2019 Invitation to companies to bid for the provision of consultancy services for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London
- 24.07.2019 Lithuania's LG Cargo hopes to maintain last year's result
- 24.07.2019 Lithuanian airports report record H1 results
- 24.07.2019 airBaltic successfully places EUR 200 mln bond issue
- 24.07.2019 KlasJet adds two Boeings to its fleet
- 24.07.2019 Gazprom calls meeting of Latvijas Gaze shareholders to replace supervisory board
- 23.07.2019 Порт Рига начал обслуживание контейнеровозов с СПГ-двигателями
- 23.07.2019 Прибыль Ilgezeem в 2018 году выросла на 9,1%