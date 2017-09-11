France's Auchan planning to expand to Estonia

The French retail chain Auchan has allegedly expressed interest in the Baltic market and plans to expand its operation to Estonia, according to the technology portal raha.geenius.ee information reports LETA/BNS.

Unlike the German global discount supermarket chain Lidl, Auchan has no intention to start building stores, but instead likely plans to buy one of the retail chains already operating in the Baltics.





The Maxima retail chain has been assumed to be one of the possible options, however, Maxima's head of communication has denied any sale plans.





Auchan operates a global network of 4,084 stores and the company's total revenue amounted to 50 bln euros in 2018.