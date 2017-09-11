Baltic, Culture, Good for Business
Wednesday, 17.07.2019
Youtube launches its YouTube Music streaming service in Baltic countries
BC, Riga, 17.07.2019.
Starting Wednesday, video sharing platform YouTube will start offering its music streaming service YouTube Music as well as its Premium service in Baltic countries.
The music platform will enable users to listen to music without advertisements, download songs, and will also offer thousands of playlists. In addition, users will be able to listen to music via app while using other apps in the background.
With YouTube Premium, users will be able to watch videos without advertisements as well as have access to the platform's original series and films.
Google Play Music subscribers will have automatic access to YouTube Music Premium for their usual monthly fee. When it comes to Google Play Music, nothing will change -- all purchased music, uploads and playlists will still be available.
