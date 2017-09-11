Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme air traffic controller projects 8.2% turnover increase this year

Latvian air traffic controller Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS), which is responsible for managing air traffic in Latvia, expects to achieve a turnover of EUR 32.682 mln this year, which would be an increase of 8.2% against 2018, LGS CEO Davids Taurins told LETA.

The company’s 2019 profit is planned at EUR 3.256 mln, up 0.55% against last year.





LGS projects its revenue from air navigation services to grow by EUR 476,000, or 1.6%, to EUR 29.557 mln.





As reported, LGS turned over EUR 30.208 mln in 2018, which is an increase of 8.9% against a year before, while the company’s profit grew 6.8 percent to EUR 3.239 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv.





According to the company’s annual report, last year, LGS handled 292,475 flights, up 8.7% or 23,508 flights against 2017.