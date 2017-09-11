Construction, Education and Science, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate
Merko to build international college in Latvia for EUR 10.1 mln
SIA Merks, part of the listed Estonian construction group Merko, has entered into a construction contract for the construction of an international college in Latvia, Pinki, Babite county, reported LETA/BNS,
SIA Merks and SIA LMH signed the construction contract on July 12, Merko Ehitus told the stock exchange.
The works include construction of a new college building and a dormitory. The value of the contract is 10.1 mln euros, plus value added tax. Construction works will start in September this year and are scheduled for completion in August 2020.
SIA Merks is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
