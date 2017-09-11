Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
Reaton raises turnover 10% in 2018
The company’s management informed that last year sales of
goods on the domestic market grew by EUR 3.302 mln from 2017 to EUR 31.886 mln,
while revenue from services provided on the domestic market grew by EUR 1.852 mln
to EUR 7.296 mln. Revenue from selling goods on the EU market declined by EUR
293,335 to EUR 13.663 mln.
In 2018, Reaton generated EUR 37.592 mln in revenue
from selling food products, sales of construction materials brought in EUR
6.428 mln, construction and renovation works generated EUR 6.606 mln, revenue
from production and sale of doors came to EUR 2.029 mln, revenue from property
maintenance totaled EUR 611,579 and marketing and administration services
provided EUR 1,907.
In 2017, Reaton turned over EUR 48.1 mln, up 16.5%
y-o-y, and made a EUR 224,089 profit, recovering from a loss incurred a
year before.
Reaton was founded in 1991. The company's share
capital is EUR 1,300,568. Reaton belongs to Boriss Gluhmans -
60.31%, and Natalja Jakovleva - 39.69%.
