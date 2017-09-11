Reaton raises turnover 10% in 2018

The multi-branch company Reaton turned over EUR 53.268 mln last year, which is an increase of 10 % against a year before, according to information available at Firmas.lv writes LETA.

The company’s management informed that last year sales of goods on the domestic market grew by EUR 3.302 mln from 2017 to EUR 31.886 mln, while revenue from services provided on the domestic market grew by EUR 1.852 mln to EUR 7.296 mln. Revenue from selling goods on the EU market declined by EUR 293,335 to EUR 13.663 mln.





In 2018, Reaton generated EUR 37.592 mln in revenue from selling food products, sales of construction materials brought in EUR 6.428 mln, construction and renovation works generated EUR 6.606 mln, revenue from production and sale of doors came to EUR 2.029 mln, revenue from property maintenance totaled EUR 611,579 and marketing and administration services provided EUR 1,907.





In 2017, Reaton turned over EUR 48.1 mln, up 16.5% y-o-y, and made a EUR 224,089 profit, recovering from a loss incurred a year before.





Reaton was founded in 1991. The company's share capital is EUR 1,300,568. Reaton belongs to Boriss Gluhmans - 60.31%, and Natalja Jakovleva - 39.69%.