Estonia: PRFoods sees 17.8% drop in revenue in May

Listed Estonian producer and seller of fish products PRFoods saw its revenue in May decline 17.8 % year over year to 6.7 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.

The revenue of the group's pre-merger companies decreased by 0.38 mln euros, the revenue of the group's UK companies by 0.26 mln euros and of the revenue Trio Trading Ab Oy by 0.84 mln euros, PRFoods told the stock exchange.





The decrease in sales revenue stems from two product groups: the raw fish and fillets product group and the smoked fish product group, the sales of which decreased by 1.36 and 0.35 mln euros, respectively. The sales of other fish products grew by 0.22 mln euros.





The share of smoked fish products in total turnover increased by 3.5 percentage points and the share of other fish products by 5.4 percentage points compared to May 2018. The share of the raw fish and fillets product group decreased by 8.9 percentage points over the year.





The combined revenue of the three biggest target markets totaled 6.3 mln euros and accounted for 91.4% of total revenue.





Among other markets, Latvia was the leader with revenue of 190,000 euros, followed by Belgium with 80,000 euros and France and Greece with 70,000 euros each.