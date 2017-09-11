Estonia, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
Estonia: PRFoods sees 17.8% drop in revenue in May
The revenue of the group's pre-merger companies decreased by
0.38 mln euros, the revenue of the group's UK companies by 0.26 mln euros and
of the revenue Trio Trading Ab Oy by 0.84 mln euros, PRFoods told
the stock exchange.
The decrease in sales revenue stems from two product groups:
the raw fish and fillets product group and the smoked fish product group, the
sales of which decreased by 1.36 and 0.35 mln euros, respectively. The sales of
other fish products grew by 0.22 mln euros.
The share of smoked fish products in total turnover
increased by 3.5 percentage points and the share of other fish products by 5.4 percentage
points compared to May 2018. The share of the raw fish and fillets product
group decreased by 8.9 percentage points over the year.
The combined revenue of the three biggest target markets
totaled 6.3 mln euros and accounted for 91.4% of total revenue.
Among other markets, Latvia was the leader with revenue of
190,000 euros, followed by Belgium with 80,000 euros and France and Greece with
70,000 euros each.
