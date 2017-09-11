EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.06.2019, 22:01
Latvia elected to UN Economic and Social Council
BC, Riga, 14.06.2019.Print version
Latvia was elected a member of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the term of 2020–2022 at the plenary session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York on Friday, the Latvian Foreign Ministry informed LETA.
Latvia received 179 votes in favor. In total, 18 new ECOSOC members out of 54 were elected.
Those elected beside Latvia were Montenegro, Russia, Finland, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Colombia, Nicaragua, Panama, Thailand, Bangladesh, China, the Republic of Korea, Benin, Botswana, Congo, and the Republic of Gabon.
In its capacity of an ECOSOC member, Latvia will take part in decision-making on international issues of high importance – implementation of the sustainable development goals, development cooperation and climate change, focusing in particular on strengthening the forestry sector.
“Latvia aims at working actively to take forward the ECOSOC digital agenda in order to promote digital inclusion and the use of new technologies towards the achievement of the goals under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Latvia has experience of working on ECOSOC: the country has already been ECOSOC member twice, from 1997 to 1999 and from 2011 to 2013. In addition to working on the Council, Latvia is also a long-standing member of ECOSOC functional commissions – the Commission on Science and Technology for Development and the Statistical Commission.
ECOSOC is one of the principal UN structures, responsible for the issues of international co-operation in economy, social matters, culture, education, health, environment, and other areas relevant to the promotion of sustainable development.
Other articles:
- 14.06.2019 Nord Stream 2: The Russian gas pipeline splitting the European Union in two
- 14.06.2019 Two Rail Baltica contracts signed in Vilnius
- 14.06.2019 Is the Earth's rotation slowing down or does Latvia's economic growth lose momentum?
- 14.06.2019 Foreigners have made half a million Tax Free purchases in Latvia
- 14.06.2019 В ежегодном Индексе устойчивости Baltic International Bank получил наивысшую Платиновую категорию
- 14.06.2019 The highest scoring category – Platinum Category – on the annual Sustainability Index was awarded to Baltic International Bank
- 14.06.2019 Insane Behring-Breivik fan planned attack on a Jurmala school - prosecution
- 14.06.2019 A Year in the Klaipeda FEZ: 1.2 bn EUR in revenue, record-breaking sales, and paid taxes
- 14.06.2019 Eurogroup reaches agreement in principle on Stability Mechanism amendments
- 14.06.2019 Lithuania registers positive migration balance for 4th month in a row