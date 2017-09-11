Latvia elected to UN Economic and Social Council

Latvia was elected a member of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the term of 2020–2022 at the plenary session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York on Friday, the Latvian Foreign Ministry informed LETA.

Latvia received 179 votes in favor. In total, 18 new ECOSOC members out of 54 were elected.





Those elected beside Latvia were Montenegro, Russia, Finland, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Colombia, Nicaragua, Panama, Thailand, Bangladesh, China, the Republic of Korea, Benin, Botswana, Congo, and the Republic of Gabon.





In its capacity of an ECOSOC member, Latvia will take part in decision-making on international issues of high importance – implementation of the sustainable development goals, development cooperation and climate change, focusing in particular on strengthening the forestry sector.





“Latvia aims at working actively to take forward the ECOSOC digital agenda in order to promote digital inclusion and the use of new technologies towards the achievement of the goals under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” the Foreign Ministry said.





Latvia has experience of working on ECOSOC: the country has already been ECOSOC member twice, from 1997 to 1999 and from 2011 to 2013. In addition to working on the Council, Latvia is also a long-standing member of ECOSOC functional commissions – the Commission on Science and Technology for Development and the Statistical Commission.





ECOSOC is one of the principal UN structures, responsible for the issues of international co-operation in economy, social matters, culture, education, health, environment, and other areas relevant to the promotion of sustainable development.