Estonia, Good for Business, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.06.2019, 11:21
Estonia: Logging volume grows to 15.6 mln cubic meters in 2018
The cut area increased by 9.3% to 131,900 hectares.
Felling in state forests declined by 0.4% year over year to
4.3 mln cubic meters and the cut area in state forests contracted 5.6% to
41,600 hectares. In private forests felling increased by 18.8% to 11.3 mln
cubic meters and the area cut expanded by 18.1% to 89,600 hectares.
Clear cutting amounted to 12.6 mln cubic meters and
improvement cutting to almost two mln cubic meters. The area of clear
cutting increased by 15.1 % year over year to 57,900 hectares and the area
of improvement cutting grew 1.7 % to 64,400 hectares.
Clear cutting in state forests totaled 3.2 mln cubic meters,
while clear cutting in private forests produced 9.4 mln cubic meters.
Reforestation was carried out on 9,800 hectares in 2018,
including planting and sowing on 7,500 hectares. Natural regeneration was
helped along on 2,300 hectares.
Spruce plants were planted on approximately
4,100 hectares, pine plants on some 2,400 hectares and birch plants on 610
hectares of land during the year. Other tree species were planted on 12 hectares.
- 14.06.2019 29.2 mln Tallinna Sadam shares change hands in 1st year of listing
- 14.06.2019 Saaremaa to start search for operator of Montu-Ventspils ship route
- 13.06.2019 Swedbank: доступность жилья в Таллинне остается стабильной
- 13.06.2019 Эстония закупит четырех новых гибридных электропоезда
- 13.06.2019 GET Baltic в 2020 году расширится на Финляндию
- 13.06.2019 Lux Express открывает регулярный автобусный маршруту Рига-Биржай-Даугавпилс
- 13.06.2019 Nortal increased revenue, as well as operating profit, in 2018
- 13.06.2019 GET Baltic is expanding regional gas exchange operations to Finland from 2020
- 13.06.2019 Tallinna Sadam signs agreements for dry bulk, general cargo terminal development at Muuga
- 13.06.2019 Finnish shipper Viking Line to add departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route from Friday