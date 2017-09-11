Construction, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Real Estate
Finnish subsidiary of Nordecon Betoon signs EUR 7.6 mln construction contract
A Finnish subsidiary of Nordecon Betoon OU belonging to the listed Estonian construction group Nordecon, has signed a 7.6-million-euro contract for the building of concrete constructions of Raitinkartano shopping center in Espoo, Finland, Nordecon told the stock exchange.
The contract was signed between Nobe Rakennus Oy, the Finnish subsidiary of Nordecon Betoon, which operates under the NOBE brand, and Fira Oy.
The shopping center and apartment building at 10 Lansituuli Street, Espoo, will have three underground and nine above ground floors with 9,000 square meters of shopping space on first five floors plus apartments on the seven floors above.
The value of the contract is 7.6 mln euros without VAT. The concrete constructions will be completed in August 2020.
