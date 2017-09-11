Ecology, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Funds, Good for Business, Lithuania, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.06.2019, 12:01
Swiss Quaero Capital's fund buys Lithuania's Veju Spektras
"This project managed to attract the attention of an investor with deep knowledge of the development of renewable energy and finance, which came for a long time," Alvydas Naujekas, head and shareholder of Veju Spektras.
Sebastien Bourget, head of Quaero European Infrastructure Fund and managing partner at Quaero Capital, says the new deal is making the company look for new opportunities for expansion in the Baltic states in the areas of energy, renewable energy, social infrastructure, telecommunications, utility services and transport.
Sales at Veju Spektras dropped 14.5% to 3.212 mln euros last year, and the company incurred a loss of 104,100 euros, compared to a profit of 292,300 euros in 2017,
EBITDA stood at 2.408 mln euros last year, according to its 2018 report submitted to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.
The company's liabilities to OP Corporate Bank' Lithuanian branch and OP Finance amounted to 15.902 mln euros at the end of last year.
In late 2018, the Netherlands-registered Stichting Administratiekantoor Revive Energy Invest had a 46.22% stake in Veju Spektras. Germany's Enercon owned 33.01% and Naujekas had 20.77%of shares.
Launched in 2012, the Silute wind farm including 10 Enercon turbines has a capacity of 21.5MW. It produced 39.962 mln kWh of power last year.
- 05.06.2019 Литовскую Veju spektras приобрел швейцарский фонд Quaero Capital
- 05.06.2019 Delfi приобретает компанию по продаже билетов Biļešu paradīze
- 05.06.2019 Estonia: Eckero Line's new cargo vessel to start operating from Muuga port after all
- 05.06.2019 It's getting harder to find workers from Ukraine in Lithuania
- 05.06.2019 A Year in the Klaipeda FEZ: 1.2 bn EUR in revenue, record-breaking sales, and paid taxes
- 04.06.2019 МВФ высоко оценил эффективность государственных инвестиций Эстонии
- 04.06.2019 Валдис Домбровскис встретился с Зеленским
- 04.06.2019 Пассажиропоток Tallink на маршрут Рига-Стокгольм в мае вырос на 7,6%
- 04.06.2019 IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector is efficient
- 04.06.2019 Orkla Latvija invests EUR 500,000 in new packaging equipment