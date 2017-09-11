Energy, Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.06.2019, 11:23
Estonia: Alexela to acquire 50% holding in AS Ohtuleht Kirjastus
The parties to the transaction have agreed not to disclose
the price of the transaction.
The parties have also submitted a relevant application to the Competition Authority.
Andreas Laane, CEO of Alexela Grupp,
said that the acquisition of holding in the daily is a new direction of
activity for Alexela that will bring along interesting challenges.
"We believe that our longstanding experience in
offering various energy products to private persons is a good prerequisite for
making it in the media business as well. With this step, our wish also is to
ensure the survival of independent journalism in Estonia. Alexela is an
innovative forward-looking company that bears a strong sense of social
responsibility and the wish to make Estonian life better," Laane said.
Janek Veeber, member of the management board of
seller of Ohtuleht Kirjastus' shares AS Giga, said that it was
the right time to sell the holding in Ohtuleht. According to Veeber, it
was a successful investment.
Alexela Group is a holding company that operates in
three areas of business -- energy, metal industry and oil shale chemistry. The
core owner of the group is Estonian businessman Heiti Haal, with
other owners including Marti Haal and Aarto Eipre.
AS Ohtuleht Kirjastus is a media organization mainly
aimed at publishing the Ohtuleht newspaper. Included in the company's product
portfolio are newspapers, magazines, online portals and crosswords.
