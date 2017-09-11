Estonia's 1st Ibis hotel opened its doors in Tallinn

Estonia's first Ibis hotel opened its doors on Juhkentali Street in Tallinn on Saturday.

"Interest in three or four-star hotels is great in Tallinn as, instead of excessive luxury, people are increasingly more often preferring reasonably priced hotel rooms that nevertheless feature everything necessary for a one or two-day stay. Our advantage is also definitely the fact that we have created favorable conditions for accepting large groups," Madis Laid, general manager of Ibis Tallinn Center, said.





The hotel, located on Juhkentali Street in Tallinn's city center, is the first of its kind in the world with its unique interior design concept. The contents and appearance of the hotel rooms were created on the basis of global feedback from tens of thousands of visitors. The hotel rooms do not have closets and special attention has been paid to soundproofing the rooms and focusing on the comfort of the mattresses, the development of which took into consideration the opinions of over 60 international sleep experts, the hotel said.





The six-storey hotel includes 190 hotel rooms, two conference rooms, a restaurant and a spacious outer terrace. Each storey of the hotel also features a room with a sauna.





The launch of the hotel will create over 50 new jobs in Tallinn. In terms of its size, Ibis is 11th on the Estonian hotel landscape.





"We started booking already in spring and in June and July, for example, our building is nearly full. Many of the bookings have been made for the time of the Song and Dance Festival. In addition, we are an attractive hotel for the audience of various concerts, like that of Bon Jovi, for example. Ibis has been fully booked for the large concert to be held this weekend," Laid said, referring to the Bon Jovi concert to take place in Tallinn on Sunday.





The developer and builder of the Ibis hotel in Tallinn is construction and real estate development company Hausers Grupp. The construction of the hotel cost a total of 12 mln euros.





AccorHotels, which Ibis is a part of as well, is one of the largest hotel chains in the world and includes over 4,800 hotels under various hotel brands and more than 280,000 employees in 110 countries across the world. The AccorHotels group opens a new hotel somewhere in the world every 29 hours. The Ibis Tallinn Center hotel is operated by AccorHotels through its subsidiary Orbis, which is listed on the Warsaw stock exchange.