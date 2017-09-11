Ecology, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
23 beaches and marinas in Latvia awarded Blue Flag this year
The Blue Flag international jury has decided that this year the Blue Flag will be awarded to 21 beaches and two marinas in Latvia, LETA was informed by the Latvian branch of the environmentalist NGO - Foundation for Environmental Education.
For the first time, the Blue Flag will be raised at the Sigulda beach by the Gauja River.
The Blue Flag will fly at two beaches in Daugavpils, seven in Jurmala, three in Liepaja, two in Riga, as well as one each in Engure, Jekabpils, Kuldiga, Limbazi, Saulkrasti, Ventspils and Sigulda.
The Blue Flag is an international exclusive voluntary eco-label for beaches and marinas, which has become the most popular among tourists. To receive the flag, a number of criteria are to be met set for water quality, environment management, environment information and education, services and others.
