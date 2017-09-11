Ecology, Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Good for Business, Lithuania
Lithuania opens new opportunities for the development of green gas market
The National Register of Guarantees of Origin of gas produced from renewable energy sources will start operating from the 1st of June. Amber Grid will be responsible for issuing and administering the guarantees of origin.
Guarantees of origin issued by other
European Union countries will be also recognized in Lithuania. It will be
possible to import and export guarantees of origin to countries directly or indirectly connected with the
Lithuanian gas system.
“The National Register of Guarantees
of Origin allows to identify, register and monitor the origin of green gas
produced and used in Lithuania. Consumers will be assured that the gas they use
has been produced using renewable energy sources. This system is especially important
for companies seeking to use green energy in their activity produced in
Lithuania or other European Union country”,
says Saulius Bilys, CEO of Amber Grid.
The development of RES, such as green
gas, brings closer to Lithuania’s aim of becoming the country of green energy.
Trends show that green gas, as well as the possibility to justify green energy
in a certified is growing in Europe. “By establishing the National Register of
Guarantees of Origin, we open up opportunities for increasing the share of
renewable resources in the overall portfolio of energy produced or consumed”, says S. Bilys. According to him, the future of
energy that is independent of fossil fuels must be based on renewable energy of
various types.
Amber Grid will issue guarantees of
origin for producers of gas from renewable sources and will provide ability to
transfer it to suppliers or end-users that use green gas in their activities.
The obligation to establish Lithuanian Register of Guarantees of Origin of gas
produced from RES is enshrined in the European Union Renewable Energy Directive
transposed into national legislation.
Green gas is produced from biomass
or other renewable energy sources. The guarantee of origin will be granted to
one unit of energy - one megawatt-hour (MWh) supplied to the natural gas
transmission network. Records on the issue, transfer and cancellation of
guarantees of origin are made in the Register of Guarantees of Origin. No more
than one guarantee of origin will be granted for each unit of energy produced
from renewable energy sources. The register is also required for the
supervision and control of the use, import and export of guarantees of origin.
Green gas certificates that justify
the origin of green gas are required by producers of gas from renewable
sources, the heat sector and even the car industry.
Buyers acquire certificates to have
a documentary evidence of the raw value of green gas products that are used in
the heat sector, heating of public buildings, reduction of environmental
pollution or social responsibility implemented by companies.
