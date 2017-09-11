Fish cannery Brivais Vilnis sees 9.4% increase in turnover in Q1

Latvian fish cannery Brivais Vilnis in the first quarter of this year posted EUR 1.878 mln in turnover, up 9.4% y-o-y, while the company posted EUR 80,201 in profit compared to losses the previous year, according to the company’s report to Nasdaq Riga

In the first three months of this year Brivais Vilnis produced 3.9 mln cans of fish and sold 3.1 mln cans.

"In 2019 the company continues work on entering markets in Western Europe, Japan and elsewhere," the company said.

In the first quarter of 2018 the company generated EUR 1.717 mln in turnover and sustained losses worth EUR 158,841.

Brivais Vilnis shares are traded on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. The company's key shareholders are brothers Valerijs Belokons and Vilorijs Belokons who control more than 90% of shares in the company.