Foodstuff, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 31.05.2019, 12:04
Fish cannery Brivais Vilnis sees 9.4% increase in turnover in Q1
BC, Riga, 31.05.2019.Print version
Latvian fish cannery Brivais Vilnis in the first quarter of this year posted EUR 1.878 mln in turnover, up 9.4% y-o-y, while the company posted EUR 80,201 in profit compared to losses the previous year, according to the company’s report to Nasdaq Riga
In the first three months of this year Brivais Vilnis produced 3.9 mln cans of fish and sold 3.1 mln cans.
"In 2019 the company continues work on entering markets in Western Europe, Japan and elsewhere," the company said.
In the first quarter of 2018 the company generated EUR 1.717 mln in turnover and sustained losses worth EUR 158,841.
Brivais Vilnis shares are traded on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. The company's key shareholders are brothers Valerijs Belokons and Vilorijs Belokons who control more than 90% of shares in the company.
Other articles:
- 31.05.2019 airBaltic открывает из Таллинна три новых прямых полета
- 31.05.2019 Bolt launches cross-border service in Estonia's Valga, Latvia's Valka
- 31.05.2019 Началась неделя моды Казахстана в Риге
- 31.05.2019 Конец микропредприятиям в Латвии?
- 31.05.2019 Мэром Риги избран Дайнис Турлайс
- 31.05.2019 К депутату Толстому применен статус подозреваемого
- 31.05.2019 Harmony's group at Riga City Council splits
- 31.05.2019 Estonia: EUR 118 mln planned for Rail Baltic construction in 2019-2022
- 31.05.2019 Переворот в Рижской думе начался?
- 30.05.2019 Восемь латвийских церквей получат финансирование в рамках конкурса «Сакральное наследие Латвии»