Turnover of Latvijas Gaze natural gas utility up 16.2% in Q1

Latvijas Gaze natural gas utility in the first three months of this year turned over EUR 116.3 mln, up 16.2% from the respective period last year, while the concern’s profit was EUR 17.242 mln, down 14.3%, according to the company’s financial report submitted to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

Meanwhile, the company’s turnover increased 25.5% in the said period to EUR 100.167 mln, and its profit rose 10.3% to EUR 10.159 mln.





The company’s management reported that despite above seasonal normal temperatures Latvijas Gaze group during the first quarter 2019 in total sold 379 mln m3 (4,002 GWh) of natural gas to more than 400,000 customers and increased total sales by 8.6% in comparison to the same period a year before.





In an increasingly competitive market environment, the natural gas sales and trading segment successfully expanded its gas sales across the Baltic region.





In the first three months of 2018, Latvijas Gaze concern reported EUR 100.9 mln in sales and earned EUR 20.118 mln in profit.





Latvijas Gaze group's major shareholders were Gazprom (34% of shares), Marguerite Gas (28.97%), Uniper Ruhrgas International (18.26%), and Itera Latvija (16%). Latvijas Gaze shares are listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.