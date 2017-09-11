Energy, Gas Market , Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.05.2019, 08:49
Turnover of Latvijas Gaze natural gas utility up 16.2% in Q1
Meanwhile, the company’s turnover increased 25.5% in the
said period to EUR 100.167 mln, and its profit rose 10.3% to EUR 10.159 mln.
The company’s management reported that despite above
seasonal normal temperatures Latvijas
Gaze group during the first quarter 2019 in total sold 379 mln m3 (4,002
GWh) of natural gas to more than 400,000 customers and increased total sales by
8.6% in comparison to the same period a year before.
In an increasingly competitive market environment, the
natural gas sales and trading segment successfully expanded its gas sales
across the Baltic region.
In the first three months of 2018, Latvijas Gaze concern reported EUR 100.9 mln in sales and earned
EUR 20.118 mln in profit.
Latvijas Gaze
group's major shareholders were Gazprom
(34% of shares), Marguerite Gas
(28.97%), Uniper Ruhrgas International
(18.26%), and Itera Latvija (16%). Latvijas Gaze shares are listed on the
Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
- 30.05.2019 Agreement on Baltic power grids' connection to Continental Europe takes effect
- 29.05.2019 Приз Эгила Левитса
- 29.05.2019 Латвия нуждается в Президенте, который преодолеет ЛЕВИТацию и вернется на свою землю
- 29.05.2019 Harmony will support Turlais for Riga mayor
- 29.05.2019 New Klaipeda-Kiev container train service to be launched
- 29.05.2019 Линкайтс: договор о покупке новых поездов может быть заключен в июле
- 29.05.2019 Левитс обещает стать президентом всей Латвии
- 29.05.2019 Рига уже завтра может получить нового мэра
- 29.05.2019 Эстония: Nortal эмитировал облигаций на 50 млн. евро
- 29.05.2019 ОЭСР: в Латвии показатели охраны среды значительно улучшились