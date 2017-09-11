Estonia: Capital Mill to build EUR 35 mln office building in Vilnius

Capital Mill, an Estonian company investing in commercial real estate, is about to build a nine-story office building in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius for an estimated 35 mln euros. The structure is expected to be completed in fall 2021, Capital Mill announced on Monday, informed LETA/BNS.

"Construction will start at the beginning of 2020 and opening is planned for September 2021," Capital Mill CEO Igor Molder told.





The building will stand in the western part of Vilnius, at the intersection of the West Ring Road and Pilaite Road.





"The West Ring Road is one of the main streets in Vilnius connecting Vilnius with Riga and Tallinn, as well as with other cities in Lithuania such as Kaunas and Klaipeda, for instance," Molder said.





The nine-story building will have 16,250 square meters of leasable area, while the total size of the building will be approximately 30,000 square meters.





Right now a tender for the construction contract is underway, the CEO said.

In Estonia, Capital Mill is working on a 26-story highrise, named Skyon, in the Maakri quarter of Tallinn. The structure costing 20 mln euros to build will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.





Of other projects of Capital Mill, the press release named an industrial building in the rural municipality of Joelahtme, a commercial area in Harku municipality near Tallinn, and the construction of a logistics center and extension of one production and storage building in Latvia.





Established in 2008, Capital Mill OU invests in commercial real estate projects in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.