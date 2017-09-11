Company APGE plans to invest EUR 4 mln in tiger prawn farm development

Company APGE plans to invest EUR 4 million in construction and equipping a tiger prawn farm in Latvia, as the company informed the Procurement Monitoring Bureau, writes LETA.

The prawn farm project's manager Gints Dzelme told LETA that the project would be implemented in Jaunanneni, Sigulda Region until June 30, 2021, attracting funding from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund. Work on the technical project is in its final stages - the project will be submitted to construction supervisory authorities by mid-June. The pilot project was carried out in 2013, added Dzelme.





"We first tried to reach agreement with investors in Rezekne, that attempt was unsuccessful. Right now we are already working on the technical project and doing paperwork," said Dzelme. The prawn farm will initially produce about 80 tons of prawns annually, but its output will later increase, he added.





"Such a major project has never been implemented in Europe before. The minimum production capacity is estimated at 80 tons per year, while maximum capacity - 120 tons," said Dzelme.





The company will sell tiger prawns in Latvia and neighbor countries. "There is high demand for this product," said Dzelme.





According to Firmas.lv, APGE was registered in 2017, is share capital is EUR 210,000. APGE belongs to Swedish company Mesako AB (94.97%), Elizabete Baltina (4.76%) and Maris Hmelnickis (0.27%).