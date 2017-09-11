Sadales Tikls power grid operator might reduce tariffs by 10-20%

He said that reduction is possible, considering the launched efficiency program, that allowed to reduce the number of base stations, employees and the number of cars the company owned.





“In 2017 we launched an efficiency program. We planned to cut the number of employees by more than 800, and about 500 jobs have been liquidated so far thanks to digitalization,” said Jansons.





Hes aid that tariff changes still have to be coordinated with the Economics Ministry and approved by the Public Utilities Commission. “We hope that there will be clarity about it by the end of the year,” said Jansons.





Sadales Tikls is the operator of Latvia's power distribution system. The company belongs to the state-owned power utility Latvenergo.



