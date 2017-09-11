Construction, Education and Science, Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate
Estonia: Merko to build Turi Basic School buildings for EUR 11.4 mln
The listed Estonian builder Merko is to build the school and sports buildings of Turi Basic School for 11.4 mln euros and the construction work is scheduled to be completed in August 2020, Merko told the stock exchange.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti,
part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and
the rural municipality of Turi entered into a contract for the construction of
the Turi Basic School buildings at 3 F. J. Wiedemanni
Street. The contract includes the demolition of the old school house and
construction of a new two-storey school building as well as a three-storey
sports building.
The contract value is approximately 11.4 mln euros, plus
value added tax. The construction will start in May 2019 and the works are
scheduled to be completed in August 2020.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti
is an Estonian construction company that offers construction services in
general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential
construction.
