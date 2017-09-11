Estonia: Merko to build Turi Basic School buildings for EUR 11.4 mln

The listed Estonian builder Merko is to build the school and sports buildings of Turi Basic School for 11.4 mln euros and the construction work is scheduled to be completed in August 2020, Merko told the stock exchange.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and the rural municipality of Turi entered into a contract for the construction of the Turi Basic School buildings at 3 F. J. Wiedemanni Street. The contract includes the demolition of the old school house and construction of a new two-storey school building as well as a three-storey sports building.





The contract value is approximately 11.4 mln euros, plus value added tax. The construction will start in May 2019 and the works are scheduled to be completed in August 2020.





AS Merko Ehitus Eesti is an Estonian construction company that offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.