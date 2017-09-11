Banks, Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.05.2019, 19:57
EBRD invests 30 mln EUR in Baltic green property fund
|
The EBRD is supporting the growth of the first green property fund in the Baltic states with a 30 mln EUR equity investment in Usaldusfond EfTEN Real Estate Fund 4. The fund is the first in the region to adopt climate priorities and green objectives as integral aspects of its operational mandate.
The investment was signed today in Vilnius by Viljar Arakas, CEO of EfTEN Capital, and Vlaho Kojakovic, EBRD Director,
Property and Tourism.
Usaldusfond EfTEN
Real Estate Fund 4 was founded in October 2018 to invest in commercial
properties across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The fund primarily invests
in office, retail and logistic facilities across the Baltic states. The
private real estate equity fund was established in Estonia and is fully
controlled by EfTEN Capital, the
largest real estate fund manager in the Baltic states.
The fund will seek to benefit from the implementation of a
comprehensive sustainability improvement programme in its investment
properties. This will include infrastructure upgrades with advanced resource
efficiency technologies but also behavioural change through the introduction
of resource efficiency-focused facility management, engagement with building
occupants through green leases, as well as sustainability reporting according
to globally recognised standards.
The EBRD’s investment will support EfTEN’s green agenda and assist the company as it delivers on its
innovative climate-conscious investment strategy.
The EBRD has been working in the Baltic states since 1991
and has invested over EUR2.2 bn in 258 projects in Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania. Supporting investments in energy efficiency and developing the
capital market are among the Bank’s priorities in these countries.
The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes the
development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 38
economies across three continents. The Bank is owned by 67 countries as well
as the EU and the EIB. EBRD investments are aimed at making the economies in
its regions competitive, inclusive, well-governed, green, resilient and integrated.
- 16.05.2019 Estonia: Finnish SOK group planning 2 new hotels in Tallinn
- 16.05.2019 Estonia: 13th Lennart Meri Conference to kick off on Friday
- 16.05.2019 airBaltic начнет код-шеринговые рейсы со Scandinavian Airlines
- 16.05.2019 Эстония: Magnetic MRO обновит 12 самолетов Finnair
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: МОСР растратил средства для ликвидации Саласпилсского атомного реактора
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: госуправление Латвии относится безответветственно к расходам госсредств
- 16.05.2019 Эстония отправит в Калининград консула в связи с задержанным рыболовным судном
- 16.05.2019 RB Estonia: билет на поезд Таллинн-Рига по трассе Rail Baltica будет стоить около 38 евро
- 16.05.2019 Биллингсли: США поддерживают заявленные правительством Кариньша реформы в финансовой системе
- 16.05.2019 Handelsbanken set to close its branches in Baltics