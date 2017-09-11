Construction, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate, Tourism
Construction launched on EUR 15 mln Moxy hotel in Kaunas
The new hotel in Kaunas will target primarily young
professionals.
Janusz Mitulski, head for development in Central and Eastern
Europe at Marriott International, says Kaunas was chosen because
of its geographical location and potential.
"Moxy is ideal for the central location like we have in
Kaunas. (...) It's a rapidly-moving city with great opportunity and it's a
great location for a Moxy," he said.
"It will be more Moxies and, hopefully, more Marriott
hotels, because Baltic countries are now booming and we have a lot of
discussions, a lot of projects ongoing," Mitulski said but did not
elaborate on where new hotels could be built.
The six-story, 5,700-square-meter Moxy Hotel
in Maironio Street will have 175 rooms and an underground parking area.
Tala LT is investing 15 mln euros in the project.
Swedbank has provided a loan of 6.8 mln euros to help finance the
construction and Mitnija, a leading Lithuanian building company, is carrying
out the construction work.
There are 30 Moxy hotels worldwide and another 85 are under
construction.
