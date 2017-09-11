IKEA starts testing e-trade system in Lithuania

Swedish furniture producer and seller IKEA has started testing an e-trade system. At this stage, registered ikea.lt consumers and members of the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program have the possibility to buy online, according the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.

Johannes R. Johannesson, head of sales at IKEA Baltics, says the new electronic store will be opened to a wide society after the company finishes testing all processes and instruments necessary for e-trade.





The physical store will remain the company's key sale and consumer experience channel, and the new e-store will become an additional IKEA structure, Johannesson said.





There are now two IKEA stores in the Baltic states, in Vilnius and Riga, and there are also two order and pickup points in Lithuania.





All in all, IKEA operates over 420 stores in more than 50 countries.