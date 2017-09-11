EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Internet, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
IKEA starts testing e-trade system in Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 15.05.2019.
Swedish furniture producer and seller IKEA has started testing an e-trade system. At this stage, registered ikea.lt consumers and members of the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program have the possibility to buy online, according the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.
Johannes R.
Johannesson, head of sales at IKEA
Baltics, says the new electronic store will be opened to a wide society
after the company finishes testing all processes and instruments necessary for
e-trade.
The physical store will remain the company's key sale and
consumer experience channel, and the new e-store will become an additional IKEA structure, Johannesson said.
There are now two IKEA
stores in the Baltic states, in Vilnius and Riga, and there are also two order
and pickup points in Lithuania.
All in all, IKEA operates
over 420 stores in more than 50 countries.
